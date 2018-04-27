  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4/AP)– Colorado teachers plan to don red shirts and descend upon their respective Capitols for a second day in a growing educator uprising.

Educators want more classroom resources and have received offers either for increased school funding or pay, but they say the money isn’t guaranteed and the efforts don’t go far enough. The walkouts are the latest in demonstrations that spread from West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

teacher protests day 1 12vo2 frame 0 Teachers Plan 2nd Day Of Action At State Capitol

(credit: CBS)

In Colorado, several thousand educators rallied around the state Capitol on Thursday, with many using personal time to attend two days of protests expected to draw as many as 10,000 demonstrators.

Lawmakers in Colorado have agreed to give schools their largest budget increase since the Great Recession. But teachers say Colorado has a long way to go to recover lost ground because of strict tax and spending limits.

