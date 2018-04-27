By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – East Colfax Avenue at the border of Denver and Aurora can be a rough area, especially for at risk youth.

“They usually are out to look for someone that cares about them, but usually end up with the wrong ones,” said Suraj Subbah a resident of the area.

In this neighborhood, there’s a place where young men can go to create a brotherhood and escape their harsh reality.

“A lot of them come in here to not get bullied. A lot of them come in here to stay away from their families because they have bad situations with their families,” Subbah said.

It’s called Street Fraternity.

It’s not big and it’s not fancy. In fact, it runs completely off of donations in the basement of a Disabled American Veterans center, but what it offers young men is priceless.

Raymael Blackwell, a co-chair with Denver African American Philanthropists, explained “it’s a space where you feel comfortable to be yourself surrounded by grown men that can help you with problems and issues.”

It has a gym, a library, a computer room, a meditation room and a ping pong table, but the most bonding occurs over dinner, which Street Fraternity provides for the young men free of charge with donated food.

The only rules are to embrace integrity, respect and inclusiveness. In return, the young men get access to resources and mentorship that they might not get otherwise. Subbah, who is now grown up but went to Street Fraternity as a Youth, said “If this place wasn’t here they would be outside and not saying that all of them would be getting into trouble but a lot of them would.”

The brotherhood these men and boys are creating could be the key to their future success, because having a friend to lean on inspires confidence and motivates these young men to achieve.

Yoel Ghebremeskel, the founder of Street Fraternity, said “The more time that we spend together the better relationships and stronger relationships we build together. That can go a long way.”

Street Fraternity runs completely off of donations and could really use some help. If you would like to donate visit their website streetfraternity.org.

