By Joel Hillan

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A visitor to Peak Care Center was trying to park when they mixed up the brake and gas pedals going right through a wall and into the facility.

“Most of it was just kind of like ‘Whew!'” said 74-year-old resident Virginia Albright.

She was sitting in the front room watching TV Monday afternoon when an SUV crashed through the wall and into the room, knocking her out of her wheelchair.

“I didn’t realize what had happened,” she said.

Jesse Thomas, who turns 80 in July had just gotten up from watching TV with Virginia so he could play cards with some friends.

“And then all of a sudden, boom! We hear this big ol’ bang and everything went kind of loud so we all jumped up and ran out,” he said.

Two patients, including Virginia, had to be taken to the hospital. Jesse was very concerned for his sweetheart.

“He was very worried, he was very teary-eyed, he was just completely nauseous and sick and he couldn’t wait for her to get back,” said the Peak Care Center Executive Director Jerusha Siegel.

Jesse and Virginia met at the facility in January and have been lovebirds ever since.

“I always say that those are my relationship goals when I get to be their age, they are so cute, always holding hands and always wanting to be together,” said Siegal.

Luckily Virginia only had to spend one night in the hospital.

“She’s tough, tougher than I am,” said Jesse.

And now they are back together, watching TV and occasionally stealing a kiss.

Peak Care Center has an incredible relationship with Front Range Hospice and Palliative Care. Within 20 minutes the CEO along with two other social workers and a chaplain were there to comfort patients and employees and provide extra support. They truly were coming together in a time of need.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.