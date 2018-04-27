By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – NHL Players have selected Avalanche alternate captain Nathan MacKinnon as a finalist for the Hart Trophy, the NHL’s award for Most Valuable Player.

MacKinnon finished with 39 goals and 97 points in an injury-shortened 74-game season.

His 1.31 points per game average was second only to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

In addition, MacKinnon was also nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player in the NHL.

The votes for the 2017-18 Ted Lindsay Award are in. The players have selected Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid as the three finalists. https://t.co/JrngTVMuyg #TLA #NHLPA pic.twitter.com/5Sd16msYdm — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 26, 2018

Coach Jared Bednar is nominated for the Jack Adams Award, given to the NHL’s Coach of the Year.

Fans will find out who wins on June 20th, when the NHL holds its yearly awards ceremony.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradoan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter.