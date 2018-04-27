  • CBS4On Air

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — Authorities are searching for a third day for a man sought in the fatal shooting of a deputy sheriff in Maine.

The shooting of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole on Wednesday in Norridgewock has triggered an intensive search for 29-year-old John Williams in and around the heavily wooded rural community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Bangor. He’s considered armed and dangerous. Police urged the community to keep homes and cars locked.

Authorities planned to speak more about their search Friday morning.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said 175 to 200 officers from multiple agencies, including the FBI, have been working on the case and are being assisted by law enforcement in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Williams’ arrest.

