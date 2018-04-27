By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The last time the Denver metro area reached 80° was in November. That should change this weekend as temperatures soar far above normal. Friday and Saturday will include 70s before lower 80s reach the Front Range on Sunday.

Most of the weekend will also include dry weather for lower elevations although we do have a chance for isolated thunderstorms mainly between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. If you happen to experience a thunderstorm, there will likely be more wind than rain.

It’s a somewhat different story when it comes to moisture in the high country. The mountains will stay dry through at least noon Saturday. Then scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Snow will be possible over the higher peaks and passes Saturday afternoon and then the snow level will drop as low as 9,000 feet Saturday. Up to 3 inches of accumulation is possible mainly above the mountain valley’s.

Dry weather will return almost statewide for Sunday and most of Monday. Then a cooler and wetter weather pattern will take over for the middle of next week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.