BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Former CU Buffaloes cornerback Isaiah Oliver’s dream of covering elite receivers in the NFL is becoming a reality.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Oliver with the 58th pick in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Joseph is a junior and decided to leave college to go pro after the Buffaloes 2017 season.

In addition to being a star cornerback in college, Oliver is also a rising decathlete in track and field.

WATCH CBS SPORTS HQ LIVE: Watch Live Coverage Of All The Picks In 2018 NFL Draft

Oliver’s father Muhammad Oliver was drafted by the Denver Broncos and went on to play for several other NFL teams. He was also a decathlete.

“He was able to basically teach me everything that I knew growing up so that was big for me to kind of have him to lean on and rely on in any situation,” he told CBS4 last month.