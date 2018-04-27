BRONCOS UPDATEBroncos select wide receiver Courtland Sutton with 40th overall pick in NFL Draft
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Former CU Buffaloes cornerback Isaiah Oliver’s dream of covering elite receivers in the NFL is becoming a reality.

isaiah oliver1 Former CU Buffaloes Star Isaiah Oliver Drafted By Falcons

Former CU Buffaloes defensive back Isaiah Oliver (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons selected Oliver with the 58th pick in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Joseph is a junior and decided to leave college to go pro after the Buffaloes 2017 season.

gettyimages 630705990 Former CU Buffaloes Star Isaiah Oliver Drafted By Falcons

Isaiah Oliver breaks up a touchdown pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver James Washington on Dec. 29, 2016, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (credit: Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In addition to being a star cornerback in college, Oliver is also a rising decathlete in track and field.

Oliver’s father Muhammad Oliver was drafted by the Denver Broncos and went on to play for several other NFL teams. He was also a decathlete.

“He was able to basically teach me everything that I knew growing up so that was big for me to kind of have him to lean on and rely on in any situation,” he told CBS4 last month.

