By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– Nothing says Summer like the shrieks from adrenaline junkies on board the roller coasters at Elitch Gardens. This weekend’s temperatures will soar to 80 degrees. A perfect scenario for Elitch Garden’s opening for the summer season on Saturday. This year the park is celebrating 128 years of operation.

The CBS4 morning team thought it would be fun to head down the theme park and check out some of the rides ahead of the big open. News anchors Alan Gionet and Britt Moreno as well as Meteorologist Ashton Altieri and traffic anchor Andrea Flores hopped on some rides and feasted on the delicious theme park food.

elitches mind eraser pkg frame 1631 Elitch Gardens Offers Thrills, Fun For The Entire Family

(credit: CBS)

The team had the most fun on the Mind Eraser. A roller coaster that cruises up to 55 mph. The steel-suspended coaster gave the morning crew some thrills and scares as it flipped upside down, twisted and roared it’s way over Denver.

elitches mind eraser pkg frame 1066 Elitch Gardens Offers Thrills, Fun For The Entire Family

(credit: CBS)

This year the theme park is offering free admission to kids ages 5 and under. It is called the Pre-K pass.

Families can enjoy the kiddie area which features 14 rides for the tiny ones, as well as the games area and Main Street which offers places to eat.

elitch Elitch Gardens Offers Thrills, Fun For The Entire Family

(credit: CBS)

One new thing on the menu is the Freak Shake which features a milk shake with cookies, a churro, whip cream and cupcake on top!

In addition, the summer season offers families a chance to watch movies and see some concerts. For the first time in 10 years Elitch Gardens is bringing back country music concerts.

elitches mind eraser pkg frame 2021 Elitch Gardens Offers Thrills, Fun For The Entire Family

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Elitch Gardens

Join the morning team Monday through Friday on CBS4 from 4:30-7 a.m.

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.

