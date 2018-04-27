By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– Nothing says Summer like the shrieks from adrenaline junkies on board the roller coasters at Elitch Gardens. This weekend’s temperatures will soar to 80 degrees. A perfect scenario for Elitch Garden’s opening for the summer season on Saturday. This year the park is celebrating 128 years of operation.

The CBS4 morning team thought it would be fun to head down the theme park and check out some of the rides ahead of the big open. News anchors Alan Gionet and Britt Moreno as well as Meteorologist Ashton Altieri and traffic anchor Andrea Flores hopped on some rides and feasted on the delicious theme park food.

The team had the most fun on the Mind Eraser. A roller coaster that cruises up to 55 mph. The steel-suspended coaster gave the morning crew some thrills and scares as it flipped upside down, twisted and roared it’s way over Denver.

This year the theme park is offering free admission to kids ages 5 and under. It is called the Pre-K pass.

Families can enjoy the kiddie area which features 14 rides for the tiny ones, as well as the games area and Main Street which offers places to eat.

One new thing on the menu is the Freak Shake which features a milk shake with cookies, a churro, whip cream and cupcake on top!

In addition, the summer season offers families a chance to watch movies and see some concerts. For the first time in 10 years Elitch Gardens is bringing back country music concerts.

