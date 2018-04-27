HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A coroner has ruled that suicide is the manner of death in the case of a woman whose car careened through several backyards in Highlands Ranch.

A 58 year-old woman from Highlands Ranch was driving east on South University Boulevard early in the morning of April 10, when her SUV went off the road and through a fence. The vehicle tore through the back deck of a home in the 9600 block of Rockhampton Way, and wound up on its side on a fence next to another home.

“It was super loud and we all freaked out, we didn’t know what it was. In our basement one of the windows was shattered, so we thought someone broke in but then my brother and my dad came out here and saw the car and we all ran outside and dialed 911,” said one resident.

The report from the Douglas County coroner says the driver had history of anxiety and depression and concluded she wanted to take her own life.