DENVER (CBS4)– The kids at the Denver Children’s Home got a special surprise on Friday. They met their new therapy puppy.

The home helps kids who have survived trauma, neglect and abuse confront serious mental health challenges.

Mari the German Shepard was donated to the home through a generous donor.

Mari still has to go through some training before returning to the home full-time.

The home is raising money to help pay for her long-term care.

