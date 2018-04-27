By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos first round draft pick Bradley Chubb met with the media at Broncos headquarters on Friday, one day after he was selected as the 5th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“It really still hasn’t sunk in that I’m living out my dream of playing in the NFL,” said Chubb when asked what the past 24 hours has been like. “Right now, my emotions, I’m just so excited right now, I can’t put it into words really.”

Chubb played four seasons at North Carolina State and blossomed into one of the premier pass rushers in the country.

In his senior season with the Wolfpack, he recorded 72 total tackles including 23 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. His junior season was just as impressive with 56 total tackles including 21 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

“I describe myself as relentless,” said Chubb when asked to describe his play on the field.

He also said he is looking forward to learning from the current Broncos.

“I’m going to be a sponge when I get here and just soak up everything they (the other linebackers on the roster) have,” said Chubb.

In 2017, Chubb won the Bronko Nagurski Award which is given to the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the country and the Ted Hendricks Award which is given to the nation’s top defensive end.

Chubb was also a Consensus All-American and was named the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Chubb’s cousin Nick Chubb was a running back for Georgia and is expected to be selected during the second day of the NFL Draft.

