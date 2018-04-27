FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Former CSU Rams star Michael Gallup, a standout in the Mountain West Conference, has been selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft.

During his senior season in Fort Collins, the wide receiver hauled in 100 receptions for 1,418 yards. He also made seven trips to the end zone.

Gallup went to the NFL Combine and also worked out for scouts at CSU’s Pro Day, where he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash.

At the Combine Gallup told CBS4 he’s hungrier than the other receivers in this draft.

