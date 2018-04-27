BRONCOS DRAFTBroncos Select RB Royce Freeman In NFL Draft
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Former CSU Rams star Michael Gallup, a standout in the Mountain West Conference, has been selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft.

gettyimages 861450502 Cowboys Draft Former CSU Wide Receiver Michael Gallup

Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Nevada at the CSU Stadium Oct. 14, 2017. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

During his senior season in Fort Collins, the wide receiver hauled in 100 receptions for 1,418 yards. He also made seven trips to the end zone.

gettyimages 607337046 master Cowboys Draft Former CSU Wide Receiver Michael Gallup

Wide receiver Michael Gallup of the CSU Rams catches a pass against the UNC Bears at Hughes Stadium on Sept. 17, 2016. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Gallup went to the NFL Combine and also worked out for scouts at CSU’s Pro Day, where he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash.

gallup Cowboys Draft Former CSU Wide Receiver Michael Gallup

Gallup at CSU Pro Day (credit: CBS)

At the Combine Gallup told CBS4 he’s hungrier than the other receivers in this draft.

