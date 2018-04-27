DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver say the suspect killed by officers earlier this week was wanted for eight armed robberies, some of them from another state.

Six of the robbery cases are out of Missouri, two happened in the Denver metro area just this past week.

Police say a detective spotted the suspect, later identified as Charles Boeh, driving along Colfax Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The detective notified police.

Boeh saw both officers and took off, trying to escape by hitting vehicles in his path.

He became trapped between two cars stopped at a light. Police say he had a gun and pointed it at an officer. That’s when all three officers shot at him.

He died at the scene.

A passenger in his vehicle, Rachel Houser, was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries and then booked into jail.

Some witnesses he crashed into while trying to get away from police were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.