CHESTNUT HILL, MA - OCTOBER 07: Isaac Yiadom #20 of the Boston College Eagles celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos selected Boston College CB Isaac Yiadom with the 99th overall pick in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft.

Yiadom played four years at Boston College and was a teammate of current Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

Yiadom had 53 tackles in 2017 and 7 pass deflections. He also had two interceptions.

In 2016 he had 10 pass deflections.

With the trade of Aqib Talib to the Rams the Broncos had a hole to fill at the cornerback spot. Chris Harris will take over as the number one cornerback and Bradley Roby is expected to take over as the number two cornerback.

The Broncos have four picks remaining in the draft. The 4th-7th rounds of the drafts will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

