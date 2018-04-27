BRONCOS UPDATEBroncos select wide receiver Courtland Sutton with 40th overall pick in NFL Draft
Filed Under:Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, John Elway, Local TV, NFL Draft

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the 40th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft the Broncos selected wide receiver Courtland Sutton from SMU.

gettyimages 864751840 Broncos Select WR Courtland Sutton With 2nd Pick In NFL Draft

Courtland Sutton #16 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs runs the ball after reception as Chris Murphy #30 of the Cincinnati Bearcats reaches for the tackle at Nippert Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Sutton had 1,085 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2017 after an impressive 2016 campaign where he recorded 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Broncos have no picks remaining in the second round, but two have two picks in Friday’s third round. They’ll selected 71st and 99th overall.

Their remaining needs include running back and offensive line.

WATCH CBS SPORTS HQ LIVE: Watch Live Coverage Of All The Picks In 2018 NFL Draft

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments
  1. Glenn Rogers says:
    April 27, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Bad pick

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s