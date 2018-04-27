Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the 40th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft the Broncos selected wide receiver Courtland Sutton from SMU.
Sutton had 1,085 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2017 after an impressive 2016 campaign where he recorded 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Broncos have no picks remaining in the second round, but two have two picks in Friday’s third round. They’ll selected 71st and 99th overall.
Their remaining needs include running back and offensive line.
