WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Dakota Bees store in Wheat Ridge is getting ready for one big delivery. The Denver area’s largest bee event is on Saturday, with 1200 bee packages being picked up by local beekeepers starting new hives. In all, over 14 million bees will be handed out to local enthusiasts.

“This will be our biggest shipment of the year,” said Greg Rye, owner of Dakota Bees.

Suhre Bees is delivering the bee packages produced from their bee yards in Glenn, California. The bees are delivered in a climate-controlled truck to ensure the safety of the bees in transit. Dakota Bees Factory Outlet Store is hosting the event. Last year they had people lined up down the block to get bees.

“It has been so popular. Just seems to be no end of people wanting to get into it… and once you start keeping bees it’s addictive,” Rye told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Rye says over the years business has been growing. He also wants people to know that bee season is here and if you see a swarm in your yard, don’t spray it with water or bug spray. He wants people to call them or the Colorado Bee Keepers Hotline.

“Don’t freak out. They’re not going to hurt you”,

LINK: coloradobeekeepers.org/resources/swarm-hotline | dakotabees.com

