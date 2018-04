(CBS) — AMC Theatres is bringing back a fan favorite for an encore.

Customers who join the free AMC Stubs program can get movie tickets for $5 on Tuesdays.

“$5 Ticket Tuesday is here to stay!” the website states. “Even better, $5 Ticket Tuesday is now available online and in the app!”

Members can also get the “$5 Cameo Combo” on Tuesdays — which includes a small soda and popcorn.

