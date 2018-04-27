  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– The University of Colorado A Line is shutting down this weekend, which could impact your travel plans if you’re headed out to Denver International Airport.

Service on the RTD train will shut down for 48 hours, starting Saturday at 3 a.m., and will resume early Monday morning.

rtd a line problems 6pkg frame 0 A Line Shuts Down This Weekend, Shuttles Provided To DIA

(credit: CBS)

City and County of Denver construction crews are working on widening the Central Park Boulevard Bridge.

Shuttles will be provided from Union Station to DIA. RTD recommends riders allow at least an extra hour of travel time.

dia train 6pkg tr8ansfer A Line Shuts Down This Weekend, Shuttles Provided To DIA

(credit: CBS)

Saturday shuttle service

Departing Union Station: Between 3:15 a.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, every 15 minutes on the quarter hour.

dia train 6pkg trans9fer A Line Shuts Down This Weekend, Shuttles Provided To DIA

(credit: CBS)

Departing Denver Airport Station: Between 4:12 a.m. Saturday and 1:57 a.m. Sunday, every 15 minutes on the :12, :27, :42, and :57.

Sunday shuttle service

Departing Union Station: Between 3:15 a.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday, every 15 minutes on the quarter hour.

dia tents A Line Shuts Down This Weekend, Shuttles Provided To DIA

Denver International Airport (credit: CBS)

Departing Denver Airport Station: Between 4:12 a.m. Sunday and 1:57 a.m. Monday, every 15 minutes on the :12, :27, :42, and :57.

Gate assignments

Union Station / B5

38th & Blake Station / eastbound: east side of Blake near the platform; westbound, west side of Blake near the platform

40th & Colorado Station / B

Central Park Station / B3

Peoria Station / E

40th Ave & Airport Blvd – Gateway Park Station / D

61st & Pena Station / Gate A, near station platform

Denver Airport Station / 9

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

