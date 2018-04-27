By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– The University of Colorado A Line is shutting down this weekend, which could impact your travel plans if you’re headed out to Denver International Airport.

Service on the RTD train will shut down for 48 hours, starting Saturday at 3 a.m., and will resume early Monday morning.

City and County of Denver construction crews are working on widening the Central Park Boulevard Bridge.

Due to City of Denver construction on Central Park Boulevard, the University of Colorado A Line will not be running between 3AM Saturday, April 28th, until 3AM Monday, April 30th. Bus shuttle service will be provided. More info and shuttle schedule at: https://t.co/m695EsgRy0 pic.twitter.com/CuluN98aEW — RTD (@RideRTD) April 27, 2018

Shuttles will be provided from Union Station to DIA. RTD recommends riders allow at least an extra hour of travel time.

Saturday shuttle service

Departing Union Station: Between 3:15 a.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, every 15 minutes on the quarter hour.

Departing Denver Airport Station: Between 4:12 a.m. Saturday and 1:57 a.m. Sunday, every 15 minutes on the :12, :27, :42, and :57.

Sunday shuttle service

Departing Union Station: Between 3:15 a.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday, every 15 minutes on the quarter hour.

Departing Denver Airport Station: Between 4:12 a.m. Sunday and 1:57 a.m. Monday, every 15 minutes on the :12, :27, :42, and :57.

Gate assignments

Union Station / B5

38th & Blake Station / eastbound: east side of Blake near the platform; westbound, west side of Blake near the platform

40th & Colorado Station / B

Central Park Station / B3

Peoria Station / E

40th Ave & Airport Blvd – Gateway Park Station / D

61st & Pena Station / Gate A, near station platform

Denver Airport Station / 9

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.