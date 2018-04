SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Silverthorne will be celebrating its Olympic athletes this weekend with a big celebration.

On Saturday, the town will honor Red Gerard, Kyle Mack, Chris Corning, and Jimmy Sides.

Following Gerard’s gold medal win, someone put up a sign renaming the town “Goldthorne”. It was the United States’ first gold medal of the 2018 winter games.

The party kicks off at 10:45 a.n. with a parade down Rainbow Drive.