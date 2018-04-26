  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Thursday morning will bring cloudy, breezy, and cooler conditions. Skies will start clearing again Thursday afternoon but the cloudy start means temperatures will stay in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The front has very little moisture so rain and snow Thursday morning will be mainly limited to the foothills in Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties from Conifer and Evergreen north to Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes.

High pressure will build into Colorado Thursday night causing skies to clear completely. Friday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warmer…our first dry Friday this month!

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend with middle 70s on Saturday and then highs near 80 degrees in Denver on Sunday. An influx of moisture from the south on Saturday means we have a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. the  Severe weather is not expected but gusty wind is likely with any storms that manage to develop. In the mountains we’ll likely see a few snow showers along with isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Dry weather will prevail statewide on Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

