By Chris Spears



DENVER (CBS4) – An extreme rain event on April 14-15 dropped feet of rain on Hawaii’s Kauai Island and unleashed a devastating flash flood.

A remote rain gauge on Kauai’s north side measured 49.69 inches of rain during a 24-hour period ending at 12:45 p.m. local time on April 15.

The report could have set a new 24-hour record for the United States.

A National Climatic Extremes Committee will soon convene to review the data and the rain gauge site specifics to determine validity. If the rainfall is verified it will become a new national record.

The current U.S. record for 24-hour rainfall is 43 inches at Alvin, Texas on July 25-26, 1979.

The rain gauge that recorded the astonishing amount of rain is operated by the Waipa Foundation located in Waipa, which is about one mile west of Hanalei.

