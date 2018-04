DENVER (CBS4)– The flock of flamingos at the Denver Zoo is moving back outside on Thursday.

Bird keepers will move the bright creatures from their indoor winter habitat to outside where they can enjoy the warmer weather.

The birds, known for their bright pink color, will be moved one by one while they undergo health checks.

The birds will remain on Flamingo Island where they’ll stay until it gets colder again.

LINK: Denver Zoo