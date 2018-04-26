AMBER ALERTSex offender may be driving Colorado girl to North Dakota
Filed Under:Aurora, Distracted Driving, Every 15 Minutes, Local TV, Rangeview High School
(credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– There was an accident scene at Rangeview High School in Aurora on Thursday. Everything looked real from the mangled cars to the bloody faces, but it was all staged.

The wreckage was part of a program called “Every Fifteen Minutes” that encourages teenagers to be safe behind the wheel of a car because there are dire consequences to distracted and impaired driving.

every 15 minutes mha raw 01 concatenated 145042 frame 9060 Every 15 Minutes Aims To Show Consequences Of Distracted, Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

Kenneth Forrest with Aurora police explains, “Every fifteen minutes on average someone’s either killed or seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash.”

every 15 minutes mha raw 01 concatenated 145042 frame 27979 Every 15 Minutes Aims To Show Consequences Of Distracted, Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

Students at Rangeview High School came together with the Aurora Police Department, the Aurora Fire Department and paramedics to create the very realistic car crash reenactment.

every 15 minutes mha raw 01 concatenated 145042 frame 39255 Every 15 Minutes Aims To Show Consequences Of Distracted, Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

“Putting this project together has been pretty intense and stressful,” said student Dejuan Chapa. “We did put in a lot of effort all day today. For the past 24 hours, we’ve been planning and doing makeup and staging the crash.”

every 15 minutes mha raw 01 concatenated 145042 frame 23352 Every 15 Minutes Aims To Show Consequences Of Distracted, Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

The goal was to show the student body at Rangeview what a serious wreck actually looks like.

every 15 minutes mha raw 01 concatenated 145042 frame 30037 Every 15 Minutes Aims To Show Consequences Of Distracted, Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a great way of just educating our youth and just the public in general” said Forrest. “There are simple things you can do to save your life or the life of someone else.”

every 15 minutes mha raw 01 concatenated 145042 frame 37303 Every 15 Minutes Aims To Show Consequences Of Distracted, Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

The hope is that when students get in a car as a passenger, or behind the wheel, they make good decisions.

every 15 minutes mha raw 01 concatenated 145042 frame 37723 Every 15 Minutes Aims To Show Consequences Of Distracted, Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

“Anything can be distracting from too loud of music to texting to drunk driving,” said Chapa.

every 15 minutes mha raw 01 concatenated 145042 frame 24252 Every 15 Minutes Aims To Show Consequences Of Distracted, Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

He also has a warning for his peers, “None of us are invincible and anything can happen to them at any time when they get behind the wheel.”

every 15 minutes mha raw 01 concatenated 145042 frame 12810 Every 15 Minutes Aims To Show Consequences Of Distracted, Impaired Driving

(credit: CBS)

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s