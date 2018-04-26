By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– The flock of flamingos at the Denver Zoo is celebrating warmer weather by moving back outside from their indoor winter habitat.

Denver Zoo Bird Keeper Anton Morrison introduced CBS4 to Carrie, a 9-year-old flamingo.

She was one of about 20 flamingo eggs rescued from Hialeah Park, Florida nine years ago and hand-reared by the Denver Zoo.

“The hand-reared ones are awesome for our flock. Not only do they get to do these up close animal encounters and inspire people to like flamingos and other birds, but because they have a lot calmer demeanors they help calm down the rest of our flock,” Morrison said.

One at a time, the flamingos were examined, vaccinated and hand-carried to their outdoor habitat Thursday. This will be their new home until November when the birds will be moved back inside.

The pink color famous in flamingos comes from what they eat. It’s a coloring process that can take up to five years.

“When they’re hatched out of the egg they’re white with pink beaks and pink legs, and after about two days they turn into little gray fluff balls with black beaks and black legs and it take years until it looks that beautiful color,” he said.

Morrison admits flamingos weren’t his favorite bird at first, but over time he has fallen in love with them.

“They are so goofy; they have a lot of personality. Most people would never know that flamingos would come over and play with your watch, your hair, these guys do that and you can’t help but fall in love with them,” he said.

