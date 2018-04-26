BREAKING NEWSMissing Girl In Amber Alert May Be With Stepfather
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The skier who tried to jump the crowd at the annual Slopesoakers pond-skimming event at Copper Mountain avoids felony charges.

Hayden Wright crashed into the crowd April 14 during the closing weekend ceremonies. Several people were injured, including one woman who suffered a broken collarbone.

summitdaily hugh carey copper pond ax2 copy Skier Who Tried To Jump The Crowd Avoids Felony Charges

(credit: Hugh Carey/Summit Daily)

The Summit County District Attorney’s Office, working with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, determined to charge Wright, 27, with third-degree assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

summitdaily hugh carey copper pond ax3 copy Skier Who Tried To Jump The Crowd Avoids Felony Charges

(credit: Hugh Carey/Summit Daily)

Witnesses told authorities that Wright, of Englewood, was seen before the event with a bloody mary in his hand and was apparently telling people that he was going to “jump the crowd.”

summitdaily hugh carey copper pond ax midair4 copy Skier Who Tried To Jump The Crowd Avoids Felony Charges

(credit: Hugh Carey/Summit Daily)

The event is typically rowdy with many people taking their runs in crazy costumes but this type of behavior is unusual, according to Copper Mountain officials.

summitdaily hugh carey copper pond crash5 copy Skier Who Tried To Jump The Crowd Avoids Felony Charges

(credit: Hugh Carey/Summit Daily)

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office and appropriate charges will be determined.

summitdaily hugh carey copper pond victims6 copy Skier Who Tried To Jump The Crowd Avoids Felony Charges

(credit: Hugh Carey/Summit Daily)

