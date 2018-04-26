AMBER ALERTSex offender may be driving Colorado girl to North Dakota
DENVER (CBS4) – A Cowboy has been picked to lead Buffalo.

gettyimages 899432382 Buffalo Bills Draft Wyoming QB Josh Allen

Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen (17) during Famous Idaho Potato Bowl featuring the Central Michigan Chippewas and Wyoming Cowboys on December 22, 2017 at Albertson Stadium in Boise, ID. (Photo by Steve Conner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bills traded up Thursday night and selected Wyoming Cowboys star quarterback Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

