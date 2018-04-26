Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen (17) during Famous Idaho Potato Bowl featuring the Central Michigan Chippewas and Wyoming Cowboys on December 22, 2017 at Albertson Stadium in Boise, ID. (Photo by Steve Conner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – A Cowboy has been picked to lead Buffalo.

The Bills traded up Thursday night and selected Wyoming Cowboys star quarterback Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

