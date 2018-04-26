AMBER ALERTSex offender may be driving Colorado girl to North Dakota
By Romi Bean

By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4) – A Cowboy has been picked to lead Buffalo.

gettyimages 899432382 Buffalo Bills Draft Wyoming QB Josh Allen

Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen (17) during Famous Idaho Potato Bowl featuring the Central Michigan Chippewas and Wyoming Cowboys on December 22, 2017 at Albertson Stadium in Boise, ID. (Photo by Steve Conner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wyoming Cowboys star quarterback Josh Allen was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Bills traded up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get Allen.

Allen played for three seasons at Wyoming and finished 2017 with 1,812 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. He had the best statistical season of his college career in 2016 when he threw for 3,203 yards and 28 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.

WATCH CBS SPORTS HQ LIVE: Watch Live Coverage Of All The Picks In 2018 NFL Draft

Allen’s future came into question on Wednesday when derogatory tweets from several years ago were revealed. Much of the build up to the draft surrounded on how those tweets would effect his future. But the Bills still wanted him enough to trade into the top ten.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

