ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have selected defensive end Bradley Chubb with No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

gettyimages 855935498 copy Broncos Select Edge Rusher Chubb With No. 5 Pick In NFL Draft

Defensive End Bradley Chubb (credit: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Chubb dominated opposing offenses as an edge rusher in the North Carolina State Wolfpack defense.

gettyimages 879200396 Broncos Select Edge Rusher Chubb With No. 5 Pick In NFL Draft

Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

“He has upside as a potential Justin Houston type of player. That’s who his game is most reminiscent of in the NFL. We’ve seen the success that Houston has had in spots. This is a player that’s a lot different than Houston was coming out of Georgia when there were questions about Houston’s motor. With Chubb, there’s no questions about how hard he’s going to play. I don’t know if there’s a player that plays harder or gets more out of his ability than Chubb,” said Corey Chavous, former NFL safety and current CBS Sports Network analyst.

“Mentally, I think he’s ready for the NFL level and I think the game is important to him. He’s a guy that has a chance to be a consistent producer year in and year out, game in and game out.”

Chubb is expected to be a compliment to star pass rusher Von Miller in the Broncos defense. Shaq Barrett and Shane Ray are also players with similar skill sets on the Broncos roster.

“I think the Broncos address a need with this (pick),” CBS4’s Michael Spencer said. “You wonder what (Barrett and Ray’s) futures are with the Broncos. John Elway was asked about Shane Ray the other day and whether they’ll pick up his fifth-year option. He said he wasn’t quite sure yet.”

