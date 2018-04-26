(CBS Sports) — The Packers‘ fortunes changed 26 years ago. On Feb. 10, 1992, then-general manager Ron Wolf, just 75 days on the job, sent a first-round pick to the Falcons for quarterback Brett Favre.

Atlanta had taken Favre in the 2nd round of the 1991 draft. He played in just four games as a rookie, attempting four passes and completing none. In fact, Favre’s first-ever NFL pass was a pick-six, the next two were incompletions, and his fourth attempt was also an interception.

Back in 2013, we wrote an entire story about Favre’s draft-day experience that included this fantastic photograph:

Here’s how Getty Images described the image at the time of his first retirement announcement in 2008: “Brett Favre talks to the Atlanta Falcons from his bedroom in Fenton, Mississippi, on NFL draft day April 21, 1991. The Green Bay Packers quarterback announced his retirement on Tuesday, March 4, 2008, after a 17-year NFL career. Favre was drafted in the second round by the Falcons, and later trade to the Packers. (Photo by Tim Isbell/Biloxi Sun Herald/MCT via Getty Images)”

On Thursday night, Baker Mayfield’s life will change like Favre’s did a quarter-century ago. And to pay homage to the Hall of Famer, Mayfield tweeted a quote from him late Wednesday night — along with this amazing photo, complete with wood paneling, a giant brick phone, jean shorts, a gold chain and Mayfield’s old Little League photo.

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.” – Brett Favre #DraftEve #MMO pic.twitter.com/6bCE9SxqI6 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2018

This is why Twitter was invented. Well played, Baker.

Favre seemed to appreciate the homage, and replied to the tweet.

Good luck tonight….and remember to send my Jorts back tomorrow. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 26, 2018

In the final round of CBSSports.com mock drafts, Mayfield is off the board by the fifth selection. And don’t sleep on those Favre comparisons either; former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was hired earlier this year by the Browns as a draft consultant, and back in February, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot noted that McCloughan publicly praised Mayfield before joining the Browns, telling the Doug Gottlieb Show in October that Mayfield was his top quarterback in this year’s class. But McCloughan, who was once a scout with the Packers, wasn’t done.

“He reminds me of a shorter version of Brett Favre,” he continued. “Tough guy. He can throw it. And he’s very confident, and he’s not afraid whatsoever, whatsoever. He’s a battler. I know saying Brett Favre’s a big name, and I was around him for a while, but this guy has talent.”