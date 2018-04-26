The Colorado Avalanche clinched a spot in the NHL playoffs after defeating the St. Louis Blues 5-2 at the Pepsi April 07, 2018. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – The season may be over for the Colorado Avalanche, but some fans can attend at least one more event at the Pepsi Center this weekend.

The team is inviting all season ticket holders, Colorado Amateur Hockey teams from across the state, staff, partners, and other guests to “Paint the Ice” on Sunday.

The Avalanche say it’s one way they’re showing gratitude for the fan support during the 2017-2018 season.

Invited participants are encouraged to paint personalized messages, such as “thank you’s”, favorite players’ jersey numbers, logos, and other well wishes on the ice.

The RAM Trucks Avalanche Ice Girls and team mascot Bernie will join the fans in the rink during Paint the Ice.