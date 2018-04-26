BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The jury has reached a guilty verdict in the case of a man accused of killing and dismembering his former girlfriend.

Adam Densmore was found guilty of leaving parts of Ashley Mead’s body in several states after killing her. He was found guilty on all charges: first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Densmore and Mead had a child together and they had moved to Boulder even though they were no longer a couple.

Mead, 25, disappeared in February 2017 along with their one-year-old daughter. Densmore was found in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the next day with the child. The child was safe but Mead was missing. Her torso was eventually found stuffed in a suitcase that was located in a dumpster.

Densmore is a war veteran and has been diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder. He was arrested for domestic violence in 2008 after officers found him with his hands around the throat of his then-wife.

A GoFundMe page allows people to contribute money for a college fund for Mead and Densmore’s child.