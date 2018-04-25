LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Students in Lakewood High School’s theater program are coming together for the family of a 16-year-old boy who recently died.

Police say Ezekiel McKie and his 15-year-old brother were crossing Wadsworth Boulevard at 26th Avenue on April 17 against a red light when McKie was hit by a vehicle going south.

The boys were trying to catch an RTD bus.

Family members say McKie was a “high-functioning autistic.” He died in the hospital on Tuesday – exactly a week later from the date of the accident.

McKie was set to perform on Wednesday in the “Wizard of Oz” at Lakewood High School. The students will be taking up a collections at the play to help Mckie’s family.

LINK: McKie Family GoFundMe Page