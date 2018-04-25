DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders helped some children enjoy the thrill of sports.

He visited with students at Kepner Beacon Elementary School on Wednesday as part of the Emmanuel’s Locker Program.

It provides students with sporting equipment to allow students who might not otherwise be able to participate in after-school sports.

“Sports teaches you perseverance, teaches you teamwork, teaches you so many aspects that will help you off in the work field. So, I wanted to let you all know don’t think anything is impossible,” Sanders told the children.

Some of the kids took played a game of volleyball with some of the new equipment.