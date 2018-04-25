DENVER (CBS4)– A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a child while in a public bathroom.

Ethan Humphries of Denver is suspected of following a young girl into the women’s bathroom, crawling into the stall she was using, exposing himself and then making her touch him.

Police say the crime happened on April 22 in the 6700 block of S. Vine Street in Centennial.

Investigators believe the young girl is not the only victim and that this man has been active in the Denver metro area. They say that juveniles are far less likely to report these types of crimes, out of fear, intimidation or embarrassment.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation continues and may include the potential of photo line-ups or other identification techniques.

Additional Information from Denver Police:

If you know a child who may have been sexually assaulted, especially under similar circumstances, and believe the incident may be related to this suspect, please contact Investigator Stevie True at 720-874-4026, or by email at strue@arapahoegov.com.