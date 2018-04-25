By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunshine returns on Wednesday along with a slow warm up. We start the day in the 20s and 30s and then reach the 60s Wednesday afternoon.

A fast moving upper level weather disturbance on Thursday will bring an increase in clouds along with cooler temperatures but not much moisture. At this time it appears Denver and the Front Range will stay completely dry while the foothills and mountains east of Vail Pass may see a quick light rain or snow shower. Northerly winds could also gust over 25 mph at times make it feel cooler.

Warmer weather returns on Friday and continues through the weekend with highs 70s each day. Isolated thunderstorms and a few mountain snow showers may develop late Saturday otherwise we expect many dry weather.

