DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper announced plans for the Pedal The Plains bike ride.

It’s a chance for communities to get out and see some of Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

Kiowa, Bennett and Limon will serve as host communities this year.

The event celebrates the region’s agricultural roots and frontier heritage.

“You get off your bike. You get hands on experience. There are petting zoos, opportunities to see where our foods come from, learn about the communities through which you are riding,” said Hickenlooper.

Riders can register for the three-day, 188 mile ride which is scheduled to begin Sept. 14.

