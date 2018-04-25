BREAKING NEWSConstruction worker rescued after fall at Gaylord resort
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper announced plans for the Pedal The Plains bike ride.

pedal the plains tm 01 concatenated 110234 frame 7273 Journey Onto The Eastern Plains In Pedal The Plains Ride

(credit: CBS)

It’s a chance for communities to get out and see some of Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

Kiowa, Bennett and Limon will serve as host communities this year.

The event celebrates the region’s agricultural roots and frontier heritage.

pedal the plains tm 01 concatenated 110234 frame 3620 Journey Onto The Eastern Plains In Pedal The Plains Ride

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

“You get off your bike. You get hands on experience. There are petting zoos, opportunities to see where our foods come from, learn about the communities through which you are riding,” said Hickenlooper.

pedal the plains tm 01 concatenated 110234 frame 20971 Journey Onto The Eastern Plains In Pedal The Plains Ride

(credit: CBS)

Riders can register for the three-day, 188 mile ride which is scheduled to begin Sept. 14.

LINK: Pedal The Plains

