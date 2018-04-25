AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – At least two fire departments were involved in a rescue at the Gaylord Rockies resort in Aurora.

One person was reported to have fallen at the project near Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

Firefighters from both the Denver Fire Department and the Aurora Fire Department rushed to the scene just before noon.

Technical Rescue 6700 N Gaylord Rockies Blvd, Construction accident 1 patient, Media staging 64th ave at construction gate, @Denver_Fire assisting. #AuroraFire pic.twitter.com/HDBV6ZuVMD — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 25, 2018

It was unclear whether it was a construction worker who fell or where they fell.

The Gaylord Rockies resort is a massive project that is currently the largest hotel under construction in the country and will become the largest hotel in Colorado once it is complete.

The resort in Aurora will have 1,500 rooms and nearly 500,000 square feet in meeting space when the project is complete. Staff selling bookings for the property before it opens say they have created a new experience for groups and conventions coming to Colorado.

Construction should be complete later this year with the first groups set to begin using the resort in February 2019.

Some of the features that will keep guests at the resort include an indoor and outdoor pool that can hold 1,200 people at once. It will also have a 40 feet tall water slide. Inside the Great Hall, there will be a vintage railroad caboose from the Santa Fe line that operated in Colorado. There will also be a lake and waterfall.

The sports bar will also have a 75 feet tall display that will allow guests to watch games on two different levels.