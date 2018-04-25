GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Grand Junction police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing person alert for a 12-year-old girl.

They say Raeanna Rosencrans was last seen on the 400 block of Larry’s Meadow Drive possibly in an older model green sedan.

Authorities didn’t have any more information about the car.

Rosencrans was last seen wearing black jeans, black top with white embellishments and a white backpack with a southwest-style design.

Rosencrans stands 5’01 and weighs around 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911.