WASHINGTON (CBS4) – A group that measures how bipartisan members of Congress are has released its new report, and two Republican leaders from Colorado got high rankings.

The Lugar Center’s new Bipartisan Index lists Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator, as No. 8 on the list of the senators. Rep. Mike Coffman, who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, was ranked No. 12 on the list of members of the House of Representatives.

Gardner said on Tuesday he was pleased by his ranking:

“My job is to represent Colorado in the United States Senate and that means working across party lines to get things done for the state,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado’s senior senator, was ranked No. 38 on the senators list.

Coffman wrote on his website that he is “honored to be recognized as one of the most bipartisan lawmakers in Congress.”

“Finding bipartisan solutions not only makes sense but clearly is the most effective way to make public policy. Representing one of the most diverse congressional districts in the country has shown me that when all voices are heard, the results are always better,” said Coffman, whose district includes much of the City of Aurora.

The Colorado Democatic Party shared the following comment about the rankings.

“This list measures Congressmen and Senators’ records on bill sponsorship and co-sponsorship — a metric tailor-made for Republicans like Coffman & Gardner who promote token acts of bipartisanship for media coverage but end up voting the party line,” said Colorado Democratic Party spokesman Erik Walker. “Had the Lugar Center looked at actual votes, they would find that both Coffman and Gardner vote with Trump and his anti-middle class agenda over 90 percent of the time.”

The rankings for all the members of Colorado’s Congressional Delegation are as follows:

Senate Scores

No. 8: Sen. Cory Gardner (R)

No. 38: Michael Bennet (D)

House Scores

No. 12: Mike Coffman (R)

No. 113: Diana DeGette (D)

No. 126: Jared Polis (D)

No. 136: Ed Perlmutter (D)

No. 150: Scott Tipton (R)

No. 214: Doug Lamborn (R)

No. 286: Ken Buck (R)

The Lugar Center compiles the list each year in tandem with Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.