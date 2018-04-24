By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – If anyone can make glasses look cool, it’s Von Miller.

And, with his help, some special Colorado kids are feeling extra cool thanks to his vision to help them see better.

“There’s a lot of kids that don’t even know they need glasses,” Miller told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “They just think that this is how the world is supposed to look. So it’s beautiful to really change lives with glasses.”

With his sights set on giving back to the community, the Denver Broncos linebacker started the Von’s Vision Foundation.

His mission is to provide low-income children with eye care and corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life. After pre-screening 100 Denver-area kids last month, the group of kids were invited to Mile High Stadium to celebrate the gift of sight and receive their new glasses.

“It’s really exciting and awesome,” 10-year-old Britnee Alvarado said.

Alvarado has a hard time seeing things both near and far, and she’s needed new glasses for a while. Not only did she get a new pair of specs, she got to meet Miller to thank him for helping her.

“It’s very nice he’s doing this to help us see and to help our vision get better,” she said.

Her father couldn’t agree more.

“It’s a blessing that these athletes do things like this for the community,” Mark Alvarado told CBS4. “When I see her smile, it just brings joy to me.”

It was an especially joyful day for 12-year-old Jonathan Sykes. His new glasses were hand delivered during a fun-filled surprise from Von Miller.

“What up big dog?” Miller said with a smile as he greeted the boy.

Sykes’ grin stretched from ear to ear as Miller also surprised him with a year’s worth of contacts and a signed jersey.

“I am excited and I’m happy,” Sykes told CBS4. “I’m just glad I got glasses.”

He has long struggled with poor vision and has difficulty at school.

“Sometimes I couldn’t see the board, so I’d use my friend’s glasses,” he said.

Now, with a fresh look and a big smile courtesy of his new friend, Sykes can see a bright future ahead.

“I can see a lot better now, so that’s going to impact school,” he said.

And for Miller, that means mission accomplished.

“It means a lot to me to have an impact on the community in my way,” he said.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.