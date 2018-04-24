By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado woman is selling her rugged family ranch so she can in turn help children find forever families.

Susan Nottingham runs the ranch her parents built.

Her ancestors were some of the original settlers in Eagle County. They first settled near Avon before her father purchased the new ranch nestled between the Colorado River and the Flat Top Mountains in Northern Eagle County in the 80s.

Generations of her family have embraced the hard work and simple joys of ranching on the Western Slope, but now with no heirs of her own, she wants to sell her 20,000 acre ranch near Bond, CO so she can begin a new chapter in her life.

“It’s not about having a lot of money. I’m a pretty simple person. I don’t need a lot. It’s really just a validation of what my parents accomplished in their life and their 64 years of marriage,” Nottingham told CBS4 Tuesday.

The ranch has been on the real estate market since last summer. She is in no hurry to sell though, because she wants to make sure the buyer shares her values.

“I want to do it so I have some assurance the ranch will continue to be a ranch and that it has minimal impact to the community,” she said.

The working cattle ranch property has seven homes, senior water rights and pristine pastures and hunting preserves.

She hopes once the property sells so she can use the money to help foster children find homes and find amazing parents like she had growing up.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“There so much need out there. Kids need home education and medical care. Kids just need a chance. Maybe I can get some of those kids a chance,” she said.

LINK: The Nottingham Ranch

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.