NORTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two police officers and one civilian were shot at a Home Depot Tuesday afternoon. Police are actively searching for the suspect.

A source close to the investigation told CBS11 reporter J.D. Miles that the male police officer was shot in the back of the head. The female officer was shot in the face, according to the source.

Both officers were gravely injured and one was resuscitated according to Dallas Police. They were taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

“We can confirm that two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded,” DPD reported on Twitter. “We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families.”

Police could not confirm the civilian’s condition.

Police identified the suspect as Armando Juarez, 29, they say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Police are looking for a white work truck they say the suspect may have gotten into.

The shooting happened in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive near the Hamilton Park neighborhood.

Police with guns drawn were seen at the back of the Home Depot as employees appeared to be rushing out of the back of the store and away from the area.

Dallas SWAT and Canine Units were searching a creek bed nearby for the suspect.

The store was evacuated and workers were sent home for the day.