DENVER (CBS4)– The Senate has postponed the confirmation hearing for Ronny Jackson, Pres. Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

This postponement comes after serious allegations about Jackson’s workplace behavior, including a hostile work environment and drinking.

In a joint news conference with French President Macron on Tuesday, Pres. Trump said of VA nominee Ronny Jackson it’s “totally his decision” whether to drop out, stating, “If I were him, I wouldn’t do it.”

Congressman Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado on Capitol Hill, has been an outspoken critic of the VA.

Coffman released this statement on the choice for VA Secretary, “The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee has an obligation to fully vet Admiral Jackson’s military record as part of the confirmation process and millions of veterans.”

Coffman went on to say that he will follow the situation closely.