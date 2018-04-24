DENVER (CBS4)– Renters recount horror stories at the state Capitol in an effort to convince lawmakers to take action on unscrupulous landlords.

A new bill proposed would allow tenants to withhold rent until repairs are made in certain cases.

Under the current law, there is no deadline for landlords to fix anything.

A bill by Rep. Dominique Jackson, a Democrat representing Aurora, would require repairs within 24 hours if it impacts a tenant’s health or safety.

“We’re just asking that people have a safe place to live,” said Jackson.

The bill would also allow tenants to sue and withhold rent without calling a building inspector, as required under current law. It would also include recourse for landlords who are wrongly accused.