By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front passed over Denver and the Front Range Monday evening causing much cooler air to invade the metro area. Temperatures on Tuesday will be about 30 degrees cooler than Monday.

Tuesday will start with light snow followed by several hours with cloudy skies and mainly dry weather. Then another surge of rain and snow is expected during the afternoon and evening. The best chance should be from 4-7 p.m. and most of the precipitation will be rain.

Then skies will clear late Tuesday night and sunshine will return for Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. The warm up will be short lived thanks to another passing storm on Thursday. A chance for rain showers will also return on Thursday before sunny, dry, and warmer weather for Friday and Saturday.

In the mountains, plan on snow showers mainly east of Vail Pass through Tuesday night with up to 5 inches above 9,500 feet. Dry weather will return to the high country for Wednesday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.