DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of ice pops from a distribution center in Denver have been recalled because of Listeria concerns.

According to the FDA, the Ziegenfelder Company of Wheeling, WV is voluntarily recalling approximately 3,000 cases of Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA website states, “Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

The ice pops were distributed to several states, not including Colorado between April 5 through April 19. The states impacted include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

No illnesses involving the product have been reported.

The frozen ice pops were sold in packages of 12 under the brand names Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops. The Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-84200-9, and have lot codes D09418A through D10018B. The Sugar Free Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9, and have lot codes D09318A through D10018B.

The voluntary recall comes after a routine inspection of the company’s Denver production facility which found Listeria monocytogenes in samples. The Ziegenfelder Company has stopped production and distribution at the plant in Denver as the investigation continues.

Additional Information about the recall:

Consumers who have purchased the affected ice pops are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-683-0379, Mon-Fri 8am to 8pm EST.