DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police Chief Robert White is announcing his retirement from the Denver Police Department, making the announcement to his staff and police officers Tuesday afternoon.

The Denver Post first reported the retirement.

White has served as Denver Police Chief since December 12, 2011 when he was named Denver’s 69th Chief of Police. There was no immediate word on a successor to White, and he will not leave until the next chief is named.

“It has been my honor to serve the people of this great city and this department of truly exceptional officers and staff,” said White.

White came to Denver after serving as Chief of Police of the Louisville Metro Police Department. He began in law enforcement with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. in 1972.

His retirement has been something of an open secret in the Denver Police Department as he has directly told subordinates and peers that he would be leaving in the near future.

“The Denver Police Foundation was saddened to hear about Chief White’s planned retirement. Under his visionary leadership, the Denver Police Department has implemented a number of progressive programs that will benefit the dedicated men and women in the department, as well as the Denver community, for generations to come,” said Christian Anschutz, Board Chair for the Denver Police Foundation.

In October of 2017, the union representing most Denver police officers announced a no confidence vote against White.

The president of the Denver Police Protective Association said the relationship between rank and file officer and the administration was at an all-time low.

