DENVER (CBS4)– Later this week, several schools in Colorado will be closed due to lack of staffing for teachers who are taking part in a statewide Day of Action.

Hundreds of teachers are expected to rally at the state Capitol for more funding for students in grades K-12.

Those schools that will be closed all day on Friday include:

Denver Public Schools

Poudre School District

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Littleton Public Schools

Cherry Creek Schools

St. Vrain Valley School District

Boulder Valley Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Thompson School District

School District 27J in Brighton

Summit School District

D-11 in Colorado Springs

Adams 14 Schools

There may be other schools with planned closures on Friday across Colorado.

Teachers with the Douglas County School District will plan a walkout on Thursday.

Jeffco Schools will be closed on Thursday because the district already has a scheduled day off planned for Friday.

Mapleton School District already has scheduled days off for Thursday and Friday, so no official designation for the Day of Action.

About 10,000 teachers are expected to participate in the day long demonstrations, which will also include lobbying lawmakers and “grade-ins” to show how much work teachers do outside the school day in addition to rallies.

Teachers in the Englewood School District walked out of class to rally at the state Capitol on April 16, calling for better funding for their students.