LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are getting ready for the start of the NFL Draft this Thursday night, and it’s anyone’s guess what the team will do with the 5th overall pick.

One thing’s for sure, however: some of the picks will be made from Casa Bonita.

The Mexican theme restaurant on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood is popular for its cliff divers, sopapillas and Black Bart’s Cave.

The Broncos will announce their fourth and fifth round picks from the restaurant. Denver currently holds two picks in both rounds.

Staff at the Denver-area landmark are now preparing for the big Broncos party.

“The announcements … will feature Broncos Ring of Famers, alumni and fans,” the Broncos wrote in a news release.

Round 4 will start at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The first round starts Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Watch CBS4 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to see a half hour Broncos Draft Special.

