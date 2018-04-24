NFL DRAFTBroncos to announce some draft picks at Casa Bonita
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Casa Bonita, Colfax Avenue, Denver Broncos, Lakewood, Local TV, NFL Draft

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are getting ready for the start of the NFL Draft this Thursday night, and it’s anyone’s guess what the team will do with the 5th overall pick.

One thing’s for sure, however: some of the picks will be made from Casa Bonita.

casa bonita Denver Broncos To Announce Some Draft Picks At Casa Bonita

Casa Bonita (credit: CBS)

The Mexican theme restaurant on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood is popular for its cliff divers, sopapillas and Black Bart’s Cave.

The Broncos will announce their fourth and fifth round picks from the restaurant. Denver currently holds two picks in both rounds.

nfl draft Denver Broncos To Announce Some Draft Picks At Casa Bonita

(credit: Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Staff at the Denver-area landmark are now preparing for the big Broncos party.

“The announcements … will feature Broncos Ring of Famers, alumni and fans,” the Broncos wrote in a news release.

Round 4 will start at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The first round starts Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Watch CBS4 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to see a half hour Broncos Draft Special.

RELATED: CBS Sports HQ To Air Live Coverage Of NFL Draft Thursday-Saturday

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s