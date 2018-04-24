Filed Under:5280 Loop, Downtown Denver Partnership, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – A new look… and new connections. The Downtown Denver Partnership is working with the city to design the “5280 Loop.”

5280 loop 10vo transfer frame 0 5280 Loop Aims To Connect Core Of The City

(credit: CBS)

The loop would surround downtown and the hope is funding would come from a mixture of private and public sources.

They hope to add bike and walking trails, landscaping and art that reflects the area’s different neighborhoods.

5280 loop 10vo transfer frame 420 5280 Loop Aims To Connect Core Of The City

(credit: CBS)

Representatives have been holding public meetings to get feedback as they go through the planning stage.

Tuesday night they were in the Capitol Hill neighborhood explaining the plan.

“We’re really focusing on a series of what we call underutilized streets. Streets that don’t have high traffic volume that form this loop that’s 5.280 miles long around the core of the city,” said John Desmond with the Downtown Denver Partnership. “It connects neighborhoods, provides open space, and an identity for those neighborhoods. It would bring people together.”

5280 loop 10vo transfer frame 180 5280 Loop Aims To Connect Core Of The City

(credit: CBS)

The next community meetings are scheduled for:

Five Points – Wednesday, April 25th
5:30-7:00 pm
Blair-Caldwell African American Library

La Alma/Lincoln Park – Wednesday, May 2nd
5:30-7:00 pm
North Lincoln Community Center

LINK: Downtown Denver Partnership 5280 Loop

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s