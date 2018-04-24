By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – A new look… and new connections. The Downtown Denver Partnership is working with the city to design the “5280 Loop.”

The loop would surround downtown and the hope is funding would come from a mixture of private and public sources.

They hope to add bike and walking trails, landscaping and art that reflects the area’s different neighborhoods.

Representatives have been holding public meetings to get feedback as they go through the planning stage.

Tuesday night they were in the Capitol Hill neighborhood explaining the plan.

“We’re really focusing on a series of what we call underutilized streets. Streets that don’t have high traffic volume that form this loop that’s 5.280 miles long around the core of the city,” said John Desmond with the Downtown Denver Partnership. “It connects neighborhoods, provides open space, and an identity for those neighborhoods. It would bring people together.”

The next community meetings are scheduled for:

Five Points – Wednesday, April 25th

5:30-7:00 pm

Blair-Caldwell African American Library

La Alma/Lincoln Park – Wednesday, May 2nd

5:30-7:00 pm

North Lincoln Community Center

LINK: Downtown Denver Partnership 5280 Loop

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.